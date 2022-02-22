SAP Cloud ERP Partner Acquired: VistaVu Buys ResolvIT

Mid-market integrator VistaVu Solutions has acquired SAP Business One partner ResolvIT SC. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is VistaVu’s second SAP partner acquisition of 2022. The other deal involved buying R Tech Solutions in January. Also, this is technology M&A deal number 199 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

VistaVu Acquires ResolvIT: Combined SAP Software Expertise

The combined company has expertise in such vertical markets as manufacturing and distribution. On the software front, the combined know-how spans Supply Chain, Distribution, Logistics, and Warehouse Management capabilities running on SAP Business One software.

In a prepared statement about the deal, Timothy Singleton, VP Business One at VistaVu Solutions, said:

“Together, VistaVu and ResolvIT enable mid-market companies to operate more efficiently and scale for growth through technology solutions. Our vision is to build the most respected SAP mid-market system integrator in North America. Adding ResolvIT has significantly advanced us towards that vision.”

Added ResolvIT CEO Mark Burt:

“Since joining the SAP Partner Channel in 2005, we have focused on offering our customers Cloud, Mobility, and Analytics in support of SAP Business One. Joining with VistaVu is a win for our customers and employees. VistaVu is positioned to offer our customers an additional depth of SAP products and support while offering our employees a stable challenging work environment in which they can improve their SAP Business One skills.”

Burt transitions to VistaVu’s VP of sales and will be responsible for all net new Business One opportunities.

VistaVu Solutions: SAP Customer Focus, Business Strategy

VistaVu is an employee-owned, mid-market integrator. Target customers include mid-sized publicly traded and private equity-funded businesses that generate between $10 million and $1 billion in annual revenues.

VistaVu claims to be one of the largest SAP mid-market gold partners in North America. The company also has partnerships with Amazon Web Services and Boomi.

Mergers and acquisition activity in the SAP partner ecosystem has remained relatively steady over the past three. Key buyers have included global systems integrators, consulting giants and MSPs. ChannelE2E has compiled a list of SAP partner M&A deals that can be found here.