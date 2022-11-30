SAP Cloud Consulting Partner M&A: Codestone Acquires DSCallards

SAP and Microsoft cloud consulting partner Codestone Group, backed by private equity firm FPE Capital, has acquired DSCallards for data analytics and business intelligence expertise. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 992 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

SAP Cloud Partner M&A: About the Buyer and Seller

Codestone, founded in 1997, is based in Poole, Dorset, England. The company has 134 employees listed on LinkedIn. Codestone supports more than 4,500 users across 400 sites. Key areas of expertise include SAP S4 HANA Cloud, Business ByDesign and Business One. Deployment platforms include private and public cloud Microsoft Azure hosting.

DSCallards, founded in 1993, is based in Ashburton, England. The company has delivered “thousands” of successful SAP BusinessObjects, Microsoft Power BI, SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Crystal Reports projects across the EMEA region, the buyer said.

In a prepared statement about the deal, Codestone Group CEO Jeremy Bucknell said:

“The addition of DSCallards allows us to expand our solution portfolio and better support our existing customers while continuing to grow and serve new customers wanting an end-to-end enterprise best-in-class solution. DSCallards’ deep and broad data and analytics technology expertise across industries, secures the Group’s positioning amongst our customers that they are indeed in the best hands to achieve their full technology transformations.”

Added DSCallards Managing Director Adrian Handley:

“Codestone’s comprehensive ERP and EPM delivery as well as multi-capability Microsoft credentials, cloud hosting expertise and comprehensive support provides much in demand services to our customers.”

Handley shifts to director of BI and analytics at Codestone Group.

Codestone Group: Private Equity Backing, M&A Experience

Codestone Group has M&A experience. The company purchased Clarivos in May 2022.

Private equity firm FPE Capital has backed Codestone since March 2021.