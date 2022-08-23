Three SAP Cloud Partners Align to Deliver Application Security Services

KochaSoft has acquired Civatree Technologies, and ESI Information Technologies has acquired an equity stake in KochaSoft. Roll the moves together, and the firms are striving to manage SAP application security for customers that run VMware, Dell and Cisco infrastructure. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

SAP Cloud Partners Align on AppSec

KochaSoft, founded in 2017, is based in Novi, Michgan. The company has 83 employees listed on LinkedIn. KochaSoft’s areas of expertise include cloud migration, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, SAP, SAP on the cloud, consulting, IT, cloud training, IT consulting, cloud services, application managed services, AWS, Alibaba Cloud, cloud-based applications, cloud architecture, S/4HANA and cloud analytics.

Civatree Technologies, founded in 2012, is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The company has three employees listed on LinkedIn. Civatree’s areas of expertise include SAP, virtualization, OS/DB migration, VMware, SAP architecture and SAP implementation.

ESI Information Technologies, founded in 1994, is based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The company has 216 employees listed on LinkedIn. ESI’s areas of expertise include storage, security, virtualization, professional services, infrastructure, cloud, software-defined, data management, analytics, DevOps, cybersecurity and digital transformation.

The acquisition of Civatree will bolster KochaSoft’s SAP s/4HANA expertise and enable ESI’s equity participation in KochaSoft. Together, the companies said they will drive a complete lifecycle solution to SAP customers and strengthen application security capabilities through ESI’s Virtual Guardian security division.

Civatree, KochaSoft and ESI: Executive Perspectives

Richard Lichtenstein, president, Civatree, commented on the news:

“The reason for this move is to increase the support for SAP and SAP S/4HANA, which means full lifecycle management from migration design to complete application management support. Joining KochaSoft gives Civatree the ability to drive all of that with our partners VMware, Dell, Cisco.”

Haran Vinayagalingam, principal consultant, KochaSoft, added:

“KochaSoft’s focus on overall SAP security in addition to Virtual Guardian’s cybersecurity practice offers a complete turnkey solution for our SAP customers.”

Greg Rokos, ESI’s president and CEO, said:

“We’re thrilled to partner with KochaSoft to build the Civatree solution and offer greater support through their Application Management Support to SAP clients. We look forward to the continued collaboration with the Civatree team and expanding our SAP security offerings with KochaSoft’s Security Managed Services for SAP.”

SAP Cloud M&A Activity

Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the SAP partner ecosystem has remained relatively steady over the past three years or so. Key buyers have included such global systems integrators, consulting giants and MSPs (managed IT service providers) like Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, Dimension Data, HCL, IBM and NTT Communications.

The goal, in many cases, involves a regional or talent land grab — designed to help end customers accelerate migrations from on-premises applications to cloud-based SAP options across ERP (enterprise resource planning), CRM (customer relationship management), HANA and more. More recently, SAP partner M&A deals have also focused on supply chain security and application security expertise. You can find a full list of SAP and SAP partner acquisitions that ChannelE2E has tracked here.