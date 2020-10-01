SAP Acquires Cloud Marketing and Engagment Platform Emarsys

SAP today announced it will acquire omnichannel customer engagement platform Emarsys, the company said in a statement. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to regulatory approval. Purchase price and other terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

SAP Acquires Emarsys: Acquisition Details

Emarsys is a cloud-based marketing platform that allows companies to deliver personalized customer interactions across e-mail, mobile, social, SMS and the web at scale, SAP said in the statement.

SAP will add the Emarsys customer engagement platform to its SAP Customer Experience solutions portfolio, and its operations will fall under SAP’s Customer Experience business unit, according to the statement.

Emarsys was founded by Josef Ahorner, chairman of the Supervisory Board, Hagai Hartman and Daniel Harari in Vienna, Austria. Emarsys has over 1,500 customers worldwide and more than 800 employees across the U.S., Australia and Europe, according to the statement.

SAP Acquires Emarsys: Executive Commentary

“Adding the Emarsys customer engagement platform to our leading SAP S/4HANA and experience management technology from SAP and Qualtrics opens up new possibilities for our customers that are unique in the market,” said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP. “The success of brands worldwide depends today on their ability to offer a compelling customer journey and to cater to the individual expectations of customers. To meet these expectations, front-office data must be integrated with back-office capabilities and with individual customer feedback. Once the transaction closes, SAP will enable brands to connect every part of their business to the customer, including experience data. We will deliver a portfolio for a ‘commerce anywhere’ strategy allowing for hyperpersonalized digital commerce experiences across all channels at any time.”

“Emarsys has a rich tradition of innovation in digital marketing,” said Ohad Hecht, CEO of Emarsys. “Joining forces with SAP, a leading global brand with an ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in customer experience, is an exciting next step in our evolution. We’re confident that, once we have regulatory approval, our customers and partners will quickly benefit from synergies between the Emarsys platform and the SAP Customer Experience portfolio.”