Samsung Partner Portal Gains Automated Marketing Engine

Samsung upgrades Ascend Partner Portal to provide channel partners with automated marketing capabilities, a new loyalty points program & more.

Samsung has incorporated “plug-and-play” marketing assets into its Ascend Partner Portal for channel partners, according to the company. In doing so, Ascend partners can access ready-to-use co-branded assets, social media posts and customizable marketing campaigns.

In addition, Samsung now offers a personalized Ascend customer interface, the company said. The interface tailors information specific to each visiting partner, with separate interfaces dedicated to partners selling solutions for mobile, display or both.

Samsung also has announced a new loyalty points program for Ascend partners, the company noted. The points program rewards partners based on submitting deal registrations, earning training certifications or launching marketing campaigns.

Samsung Ascend Partner Program: More Details

Samsung unveiled Ascend in March 2020 to replace its legacy STEP program. Ascend was designed to increase market opportunities for channel partners and provide them with a single point of access to sales programs and resources, the company indicated.

Ascend partners can provide a variety of Samsung products, including:

Chromebooks

Interactive displays

Monitors

Phones

Tablets

Ascend offers tools to help channel partners optimize business revenue via rebates and incentives, Samsung stated. It also helps these partners gain visibility into their performance via a “one-stop shop” user interface.

Samsung has regularly updated Ascend since its launch. The company has reported an 85 percent increase in registered users since it transitioned from STEP to Ascend.

What Does the Future Hold for Ascend?

The enhanced Ascend portal provides an improved partner experience to help partners discover more opportunities and drive sales, Samsung said. As such, it could help Ascend partners grow their businesses and keep pace with a rapidly changing global marketplace.

Meanwhile, Samsung continues to look for opportunities to upgrade its Ascend offerings, the company said. That way, the company can consistently meet the shifting needs of its partners.