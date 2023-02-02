Salesforce Partner M&A: OSF Digital Acquires Original Shift

The Original Shift acquisition establishes a Salesforce Revenue Cloud practice for OSF and expands its multi-cloud capabilities.

OSF Digital, an award-winning provider of digital transformation services to companies worldwide, announced the acquisition of Original Shift, a U.S.-based Salesforce partner with expertise in Salesforce CPQ and Billing and a focus on the high-tech industry. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 29 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2023.

OSF Digital Acquires Original Shift

OSF Digital, founded in 2003, is based in Quebec, Canada. The company has more than 2,200 employees and 49 offices worldwide and serves more than 1,400 global clients. OSF Digital holds 2,500 Salesforce certifications. OSF Digital focuses on increasing its capabilities to deliver digital transformations across Salesforce sales, service, marketing, commerce and experience.

Original Shift, founded in 2018, is based in San Francisco, California. The company has 54 employees listed on LinkedIn. Original Shift’s areas of expertise include Salesforce CPQ, Salesforce Billing, CPQ, expert services, quote-to-cash, implementation services, and consulting.

This acquisition establishes a Salesforce Revenue Cloud practice for OSF, expands its multi-cloud capabilities, strengthens OSF’s position in the communications, media and technology vertical and adds to OSF’s robust portfolio of products and services, the companies said.

Gerard (Gerry) Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital, commented on the news:

“I am delighted to welcome Original Shift to the OSF Digital team. This acquisition further grows our Salesforce portfolio to provide more services to our B2B clients. I look forward to the expertise and capabilities Original Shift brings to OSF.”

Marissa Plume, CEO of Original Shift, added:

“As an organization that challenges our clients to shift how they do business, our values are closely aligned with OSF Digital. OSF Digital’s global presence, as well as their multi-cloud expertise, will bring value to our clients in the high-tech industry. We are excited about the opportunities joining OSF will bring to our team.”

OSF Digital’s Acquisitions

OSF Digital has made a number of acquisitions over the past few years, focusing on other Salesforce partners to expand its expertise. OSF Digital previously acquired FitForCommerce, Paladin Group, Werise, Datarati, netnomics, Kolekto, Aarin Inc., and Oegen Ltd.