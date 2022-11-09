Salesforce Layoffs 2022: Targeted Staff Cuts Impact Fewer Than 1,000 Employees

Salesforce layoffs apparently impact about 1% of company staff at cloud-based CRM software provider. Will activist investor Starboard Value pressure Salesforce?

Salesforce layoffs impacted fewer than 1,000 employees on November 7, 2022, according to multiple media reports about the cloud-based CRM provider.

Salesforce has more than 70,000 employees worldwide, so the job cuts apparently represent only about 1% of the company’s team. A statement to TechCrunch said:

“Our sales performance process drives accountability. Unfortunately, that can lead to some leaving the business, and we support them through their transition.”

Although Salesforce remains a cloud software industry titan, the company’s stock has fallen 52% of the past year amid disappointing growth forecasts. A shakeup could be looming. The evidence: Activist investor Starboard Value acquired a stake in Salesforce, CNBC reported in October.

Salesforce: Still Growing Despite Question Marks

Salesforce’s revenue was $7.72 billion for Q3 of 2023, up 22% from the corresponding quarter the previous year. The company expects full-year revenue of $30.9 billion to $31 billion — up 17% year over year. Those financial figures surfaced in an August 2022 earnings report.