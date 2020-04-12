Salesforce Care Small Business Grants: How SMBs Can Receive $10,000 Each

Salesforce Care Small Business Grants will provide various SMBs with $10,000 each to help offset the coronavirus pandemic's impact on revenues & profits.

Salesforce will be offering Salesforce Care Small Business Grants of $10,000 to provide capital to help keep businesses afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic, the cloud CRM software provider says.

The grant application will be available to U.S.-based small businesses in mid-April 2020, though an exact date was not disclosed.

Also, Salesforce is providing free access to Salesforce Essentials to help small businesses engage and support their customers remotely, as well as Tableau so they can quickly make data-driven decisions. A resource page for small businesses features articles and webinars from small business experts.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple financial firms and technology companies have introduced financial assistance and extended free software trials to channel partners and small businesses. Examples include these: