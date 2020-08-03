Salesforce Ends Data Recovery Service: Kaseya Spanning, OwnCloud BDR Potentially Win

Salesforce ($CRM) has discontinued the Salesforce Data Recovery service, effective July 31, 2020. The move is a potential win for third-party cloud backup and disaster recovery (BDR) services such as OwnBackup, Spanning from Kaseya, and Odaseva, among many others.

Indeed, Salesforce is telling partners and customers to visit the Salesforce AppExchange and search the word “backup” for third-party options that can protect data associated with the cloud CRM platform. The top three search results as of August 3, 2020, include OwnBackup, Spanning and Odaseva.

On a potential related note, OwnBackup’s investors include Salesforce Ventures and private equity firm Insight Partners — parent of Kaseya. Additional MSP-friendly backup options for Salesforce include Druva.

SaaS Backup and Disaster Recovery: More Options

Backup and cloud-to-cloud data protection services for SaaS applications have gone mainstream over the past three to five years — especially as Google G Suite, Microsoft 365 and Salesforce became the norm for day-to-day business interactions.

In the G Suite and Microsoft 365 backup markets, Datto has been particularly active with SaaS protection solutions for MSPs in recent months. Many of Datto’s major MSP platform rivals — particularly Barracuda MSP, Kaseya and SolarWinds MSP — also promote their own SaaS application backup systems.