Salesforce Acquiring Slack vs Microsoft Teams?

Will Salesforce acquire Slack in time for Dreamforce 2020 virtual keynote from Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff?

Salesforce may acquire Slack for more than $17 billion and a deal could be announced as soon as December 1, The Wall Street Journal reports. Slack’s valuation surged to $23 billion amid the buyout rumors. Moreover, the leak about M&A discussions potentially allows alternative bidders for Slack to emerge — though a company sale is not guaranteed.

Update – November 29, 2020: Salesforce will announce the Slack acquisition after markets close and as part of quarterly earnings on December 1, CNBC reports.

Slack competes against Microsoft Teams in the business collaboration software market. However, Slack has been late to the video conferencing boom during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing Zoom and Microsoft to cement market leadership positions, The Journal notes.

Still, Slack has remained in growth mode. Revenue was $215.9 million in Q2 of fiscal year 2021, up 49% year-over-year, the company announced on September 8, 2020. Slack is expected to announce Q4 fiscal 2021 financial results and earnings on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Salesforce Earnings, Dreamforce Virtual Event

Salesforce is scheduled to announce quarterly financial results and earnings on December 1, 2020. Also, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is expected to keynote the Dreamforce virtual conference on December 2, 2020.

Story originally posted November 29, 2020. Updated multiple times thereafter as new details about the alleged Salesforce-Slack deal emerged.