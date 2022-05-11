Salesforce Acquires Troops.ai; Slack Bot Automates Sales Team Tasks

Troops.ai automates sales team tasks across Salesforce CRM & Slack, but will Troops.ai support for Salesforce rival Microsoft Teams continue?

Salesforce is acquiring Troops.ai and plans to tuck the bot technology into the Slack collaboration software business. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 467 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Troops.ai for Sales Team Automation: Will Microsoft Teams Support Continue?

Troops allows sales teams to push and pull CRM data in and out of Slack, turning it into the sales, the company asserts. A platform expansion, called Troops Deal Rooms, allows sales teams to collaborate, discuss and understand exactly what’s happening with a specific deal at any given time, the company asserts.

Take a closer look, and Troops also supports Microsoft Teams — though the Troops-Salesforce M&A announcement did not mention the Microsoft-related capabilities. As you may recall, Salesforce acquired Slack for $27.7 billion in 2020 — essentially countering Microsoft Teams in the business collaboration software market.

Troops, founded in 2015, is based in New York. The company has 46 employees listed on LinkedIn as of May 11, 2022. Early investors included First Round Capital, Founder Collective, Next View Ventures, Great Oaks Capital, Chicago Ventures, Vast Ventures and various angel investors. The funding included a $7 million Series A in 2016 and a $12 million Series B in 2019.

Troops.ai Software Integrations

According to the Troops LinkedIn page:

“Our Slack and Microsoft Teams integrations work with Salesforce, Salesforce CPQ, Salesforce Service Cloud, Salesforce Pardot, HubSpot, Intercom, Jira Software, Jira Service Desk, Zendesk, Zendesk Sell, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Gainsight, and Outreach.”

Salesforce and Troops.ai expect the M&A deal to close by July 31, 2022, the companies indicated.