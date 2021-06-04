SAIC Acquires Federal Health Technology Solutions Provider Halfaker For $250M

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is acquiring Halfaker and Associates, a federal health technology solutions provider, for $250 million.

Halfaker is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, with an Agile delivery center in Clearwater, Florida. The company creates, modernizes, integrates and secures mission-critical systems for federal government customers.

The addition of Halfaker’s expertise bolster’s SAIC’s digital transformation portfolio in areas that include DevSecOps, digital engineering, automation and process improvement, the company said.

Executive Perspective

Nazzic Keene, SAIC CEO, commented:

“This acquisition reinforces SAIC’s commitment to supporting the government healthcare mission, including our strong support for the health and wellbeing of veterans. It further accelerates SAIC’s profitable growth, brings key diverse talent, and offers access to strategic customers and contract vehicles within health IT for the DOD and federal government. Halfaker is a strong cultural fit with mission-focused talent, and enhances our ability to support our customers’ digital transformation needs and positions SAIC to be an innovative technology solutions provider into the future.”

Halfaker president and CEO Dawn Halfaker said:

“I am excited to embark on this next chapter of Halfaker’s mission to continue to serve. The alignment of SAIC’s culture and values with this important mission has been critical in making the decision to join forces and successfully bolster the services we provide our customers with even greater digital transformation capacity and scalability. This acquisition enables our delivery teams to maintain our customer-centric focus while exponentially increasing our ability to provide the technical depth and top technical talent needed to meet the government’s most pressing challenges.”

Government IT Services: Mergers and Acquisitions

SAIC has a history of spending big money on businesses within the government sector. In September 2018, SAIC acquired rival Engility for $2.5 billion in stock. In February 2020, the company acquired a division of Unisys for $1.2 billion.

