Sage Launches Partner Cloud Program to Accelerate Cloud Migration

The Sage Partner Cloud Program will enable partners to deploy and customize customers’ Sage 300 product online, from anywhere.

Sage Group has announced its Sage Partner Cloud Program in the U.S. and Canada, which will enable partners to deploy and customize customers’ Sage 300 product online, from anywhere, according to a statement released by the company. The Partner Cloud Program will better enable partners to help accelerate customers’ cloud migrations and digital transformation initiatives, according to the statement.

Sage 300 is the cloud business management software company’s ERP application aimed at helping SMBs with enterprise management, including finances, inventory, operations and accounting, according to the company.

Sage Partner Cloud Program Enables Remote Work

Sage Partner Cloud will optimize Sage customers’ ability to work remotely while controlling costs, on both a short- and long-term basis. It is especially useful as a digital solution for businesses that are re-evaluating the ways in which they manage in the COVID-19 economy, the company said in the statement.

The Sage Partner Cloud also helps partners deploy Sage 300 more quickly on the Microsoft Azure cloud, enabling them to customize the deployment and manage ISV add-ons to meet the customer’s unique needs, the company said. In some cases, the solution can be deployed in under an hour, the company said.

According to the statement, Sage Partner Cloud is powered by the Sage Provisioning Portal, a web portal through which partners can automate administration of their hosted customer base to simplify overhead, limit disruption and save time.

Partners can use the Cloud to provide integrations with other applications and customizations to create bespoke business management solutions that support customers’ exact needs, according to the statement.

In addition, the Sage Partner Cloud leverages Microsoft Azure security for reliable data protection, the company said.

Sage Partner Cloud and the Provisioning Portal will be available in other markets in coming months.

Sage Partner Cloud Program: Executive Insight

“Today more than ever, the ability to work anytime, anywhere, and access business-critical information is imperative,” said Nancy Harris, EVP and managing director, Sage North America. “The Sage Partner Cloud program helps our customers migrate to the cloud on their terms, at their pace, with the Sage Business Management Solutions they know and trust.”

“Sage Partner Cloud makes the digitization journey easy for our customers, improving quality of service and ensuring business continuity at a time when they are seeking to future-proof their business,” said Nancy Tichbon, managing director, Sage Canada. “As customers look to broaden the scope of products, they can work with their partner to build in customization or ISV solutions, all in the cloud. And through the power of automation, the solution can be deployed in as little as 60 minutes.”