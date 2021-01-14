Sage Appoints Aziz Benmalek Executive Vice President of Global Partner Organization

Sage has appointed Aziz Benmalek to the role of executive vice president of its global partner organization to drive growth of SaaS revenue models, according to a statement from the company.

Benmalek will lead Sage’s global partner strategy and support Sage’s entire partner ecosystem, including ISVs, application developers and strategic alliances, to drive growth in evolving their businesses toward SaaS revenue models, and expanding the Sage Business Cloud portfolio with add-on cloud solutions, according to the statement.

Sage Appoints New EVP of Global Partner Organization

In his new role, Benmalek is tasked with building out the company’s Sage Business Cloud Marketplace, introducing this platform to additional regions, onboarding more ISVs and app developers and connecting them with the more than two million active Sage customers, the company said in the statement.

He comes to Sage from Splunk, where he served as vice president of worldwide indirect sales, partners and business development. Before Splunk, he spent 22 years in various roles at Microsoft, including vice president of worldwide cloud and managed service providers and general manager of hosting and cloud services, according to the statement.

Aziz Benmalek: Deep Channel Knowledge and Experience

“As our partners and customers continue to adapt their businesses to succeed in the current climate, the need for digital transformation is rapidly accelerating. Customers are looking to our partners for cloud solutions that make it easy for them to do business. Aziz joins us with deep knowledge and experience in channel first cloud computing and a passion for customer success. Through his leadership, Sage is positioned to support our partners’ success – and that of our mutual customers – better than ever before,” said Lee Perkins, chief operating officer, Sage.

“It’s an exciting time for Sage, and I am proud to be joining the business to work alongside our partners to drive our mutual success,” said Benmalek. “Our focus is to create an ecosystem that is rich in new opportunities for every type of Sage partner – bringing the technology our shared customers need to help them during this difficult time for businesses around the world.”