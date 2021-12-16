SADA Acquires Google Cloud Partner ByteWave Digital for APAC Expansion

North America Google Cloud partner SADA, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP, has acquired ByteWave Digital as part of a global expansion into the APAC (Asia-Pacific) market. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ByteWave Digital employs roughly 50 Google Cloud and Google Workspace technical experts, and maintains a global delivery center in Thiruvananthapuram and Pune, India. Looking ahead, ByteWave Digital will rebrand as SADA India.

SADA had roughly 500 employees as of October 2021. SADA committed to driving $500 million in revenues for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) from 2000 to 2023. That intense Google focus inspired SADA to sell off its Microsoft business to Core BTS in 2019.

SADA Acquires ByteWave: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the ByteWave deal, Dana Berg, COO at SADA, said:

“SADA and ByteWave Digital have had a very successful partnership providing support and services to customers over the last several years. This acquisition is the natural next step in our strategic relationship. ByteWave’s obsession with customer service and customer experience, along with SADA’s track record of delivering impactful solutions that create long-lasting value for our clients, will further strengthen the ability of our global customers to maximize the power of Google Cloud.”

Added Biju Chandrasekharan, president and CEO of ByteWave Digital: