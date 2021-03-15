MSP Industry Pioneers Fund SaaS Alerts

SaaS Alerts has raised $1.2 million in early stage funding from multiple angel investors who are MSP software and IT services industry pioneers. The lineup of investors includes Gary Pica, David Bellini, Adam Slutskin, Paul Cissel, Pete Peterson, Kevin Lancaster, Paul Brady, John Barrows and Michael France, ChannelE2E has confirmed.

The funding arrives at a key time for SaaS Alerts and the MSP software industry. Indeed, thousands of MSPs have successfully extended from on-premises device monitoring to reselling SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace (formerly Google G Suite).However, most MSPs have yet to monetize the monitoring of SaaS, IaaS and PaaS applications.

SaaS Alerts addresses one of those Big Three cloud opportunities — namely, the SaaS layer. The startup is a cybersecurity company “purpose-built for MSPs to protect and monetize customers’ core SaaS business applications,” the firm says.

With that focus in mind, SaaS Alerts offers a unified, real-time monitoring platform for MSPs to protect against data theft, data at risk and bad actors, the company adds.

SaaS Alerts: Angel Investors of Note

The SaaS Alerts seed funding round features funding from such MSP technology industry veterans as:

In a prepared statement about the funding, Bellini said:

“The technology landscape has been evolving for a while, but the rate of change has been hastened by the pandemic. Now more than ever, MSPs need to realize the importance of protecting the SaaS applications which they and their customers use daily. Based on this transformation, I feel like SaaS Alerts is the right solution at the right time for the MSP community.

Added SaaS Alerts CEO Jim Lippie:

“When we started our fundraising efforts, it was important for us to bring in investors who truly understand the MSP industry and how it’s changing. We now feel like we have a dream team of investors who have seen the industry evolve and know exactly where it’s headed. Receiving investment from such an impressive group of MSP veterans is a real endorsement of our vision and mission at SaaS Alerts.”

Lippie joined SaaS Alerts in January 2021. The move reunited Lippie with co-founders Chip Buck and Seth Bostock. The trio previously built independenceIT, a desktop as a service (DaaS) provider that ultimately joined CloudJumper and then tucked into NetApp.

SaaS Alerts will leverage the funding to accelerate R&D, sales and marketing. But to be clear: The cloud-based platform is up and running, supporting MSPs, and already processes more than two million events per day.

Next-Generation Cloud Monitoring, Management for MSPs

Meanwhile, a growing list of startups along with larger technology providers is striving to help MSPs manage and monetize SaaS, IaaS and PaaS workloads. Examples areas of development include:

Dig into the Top 250 Public Cloud MSP list, and you’ll find many MSPs on the list leveraging the monitoring, management and monetization tools mentioned above.