SaaS Alerts Fortify Streamlines Security for Microsoft MSPs

SaaS security platform provider SaaS Alerts announced it has launched Fortify, a tool for MSPs to automate and expedite the application of Microsoft security recommendations to improve customers’ Microsoft secure scores and overall security posture.

SaaS Alerts Fortify

Now available on the SaaS Alerts security platform, Fortify allows MSPs to implement Microsoft’s security recommendations across all their customers in minutes, the company said in a statement. The tool focuses on enhancing Microsoft secure scores and improves operational efficiency for its partners, SaaS Alerts said.

Fortify is not limited to implementing security recommendations; it also serves as a comparative tool, according to the statement. The feature enables an MSP to take a customer’s Microsoft secure score and benchmarks it against similar-sized companies. This comparison allows the MSP to evaluate a customer’s security posture relative to its industry peers.

MSPs can also use the Organization Vulnerability Assessment reports offered by Fortify. The reports enable MSPs to share Microsoft secure scores with customers and contrast them with the advised security protocols. The ultimate aim of the reports is to arm MSPs with data that will help encourage their customers to enhance their security posture by upgrading their Microsoft licenses.