SaaS Alerts Fortify Streamlines Security for Microsoft MSPs
SaaS security platform provider SaaS Alerts announced it has launched Fortify, a tool for MSPs to automate and expedite the application of Microsoft security recommendations to improve customers’ Microsoft secure scores and overall security posture.
SaaS Alerts Fortify
Now available on the SaaS Alerts security platform, Fortify allows MSPs to implement Microsoft’s security recommendations across all their customers in minutes, the company said in a statement. The tool focuses on enhancing Microsoft secure scores and improves operational efficiency for its partners, SaaS Alerts said.
Fortify is not limited to implementing security recommendations; it also serves as a comparative tool, according to the statement. The feature enables an MSP to take a customer’s Microsoft secure score and benchmarks it against similar-sized companies. This comparison allows the MSP to evaluate a customer’s security posture relative to its industry peers.
MSPs can also use the Organization Vulnerability Assessment reports offered by Fortify. The reports enable MSPs to share Microsoft secure scores with customers and contrast them with the advised security protocols. The ultimate aim of the reports is to arm MSPs with data that will help encourage their customers to enhance their security posture by upgrading their Microsoft licenses.
Fortify: Executive Insight
Jim Lippie, CEO of SaaS Alerts, commented on the news:
“Our primary goal with Fortify is to enable MSPs to apply Microsoft security recommendations more efficiently. This advancement signifies SaaS Alerts’ unwavering dedication to providing dynamic and easy-to-use solutions tailored to the continually changing needs of MSPs. With the introduction of Fortify, SaaS Alerts distinguishes itself as the sole security platform offering a trifecta of features: configuration management, security monitoring and automated remediation.”
SaaS Alerts Fortify is available now.
