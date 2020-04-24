Arizona MSP Acquired: SaalexIT Buys Valeo Networks

Saalex Information Technology – colloquially known as SaalexIT – has acquired Scottsdale, Arizona’s Valeo Networks, an MSP specializing in IT consulting, cloud migration, security, and server virtualization.

SaalexIT, a division of Saalex Corp., is a combination MSP and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) providing cloud services, cybersecurity, network security, and managed IT services. The employee-owned company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

The acquisition will bolster SaalexIT’s operations in the Southwest region (specifically California, Arizona, and New Mexico, among other states) and enable it to scale by leveraging the automation expertise and engineering resources of Valeo, the company said.

Valeo Networks will operate under its name, working as a SaalexIT Company, and maintain its Scottsdale headquarters.

Valeo Networks Acquisition: C-Suite Perspectives

Travis Mack, president and CEO of Saalex, commented:

“We are extremely excited to complete the acquisition of Valeo Networks – a thriving, innovative business that expands our collective footprint to three Southwestern states. The acquisition of Valeo Networks will further enhance our nationwide capabilities and strengthen our skill sets in the areas of cloud services, cybersecurity, engineering, network securities, and managed IT services.”

Matthew Hodson, CEO of Valeo Networks, said: