Sa.global Acquires Microsoft Partner Dynamic Consulting
Microsoft Dynamics partner sa.global has acquired fellow Microsoft partner Dynamic Consulting. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Dynamic Consulting provides Microsoft Dynamics consulting, implementation and management services as well as compliance. The company has offices in New York City, Chicago, and Irvine, California.
Dynamic Consulting serves around 250 clients with a focus on project manufacturing, industrial equipment manufacturing and field service organizations. In addition, the company has expertise in using Microsoft Advanced Migration Assessments to move on-premises clients to Microsoft Dynamics 365 cloud.
Sa.global, founded in 1990 in Belgium, now has 850 employees in 25 countries. The company claims it is the world’s largest independently owned global provider of Microsoft business solutions. Key vertical markets served include AEC, legal, accounting, advertising and marketing. The company is an 11-time Microsoft Dynamics Partner of the Year and has been a part of Microsoft’s elite Inner Circle for 10 years in a row.
Dynamic Consulting founder and president Jonathan Stypula will become sa.global’s president, Americas.
Sa.global Acquires Dynamic Consulting: Executive Commentary
Jonathan Stypula, formerly founder and president, Dynamic Consulting, now president, Americas, sa.global, commented:
“We are very excited about our partnership with sa.global, which gives our clients and team access to one of the largest pools of Dynamics resources worldwide. The decision to partner was an obvious one for us. Our team prides itself on staying ahead of the technology curve. Our alliance with sa.global accelerates access to even more advanced resources with their global presence, expertise, and offerings. We look forward to more innovation opportunities for our clients and team with our combined go-to-market strategy for the Americas.”
Matt Calderwood, chief revenue officer, Americas, sa.global, added:
“Given our shared values and vision for the future, we look forward to working with Dynamic Consulting to develop an even broader relationship promoting business transformation for our mutual clients. Dynamic Consulting’s business is truly built on top of delivery excellence, just like ours, which is also more sales focused. Together, we can do so much more to serve our clients and future clients. The combined team now makes us the single largest, independent Microsoft Partner that focuses purely on Microsoft Business Applications and Modern Workplace.”
