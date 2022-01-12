Sa.global Acquires Microsoft Partner Dynamic Consulting

Microsoft Dynamics partner sa.global has acquired fellow Microsoft partner Dynamic Consulting. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 61 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Microsoft Gold Partner sa.global Acquires Dynamic Consulting

Dynamic Consulting provides Microsoft Dynamics consulting, implementation and management services as well as compliance. The company has offices in New York City, Chicago, and Irvine, California. Dynamic Consulting serves around 250 clients with a focus on project manufacturing, industrial equipment manufacturing and field service organizations. In addition, the company has expertise in using Microsoft Advanced Migration Assessments to move on-premises clients to Microsoft Dynamics 365 cloud.

Sa.global, founded in 1990 in Belgium, now has 850 employees in 25 countries. The company claims it is the world’s largest independently owned global provider of Microsoft business solutions. Key vertical markets served include AEC, legal, accounting, advertising and marketing. The company is an 11-time Microsoft Dynamics Partner of the Year and has been a part of Microsoft’s elite Inner Circle for 10 years in a row. Dynamic Consulting founder and president Jonathan Stypula will become sa.global’s president, Americas.

Sa.global Acquires Dynamic Consulting: Executive Commentary

Jonathan Stypula, formerly founder and president, Dynamic Consulting, now president, Americas, sa.global, commented:

“We are very excited about our partnership with sa.global, which gives our clients and team access to one of the largest pools of Dynamics resources worldwide. The decision to partner was an obvious one for us. Our team prides itself on staying ahead of the technology curve. Our alliance with sa.global accelerates access to even more advanced resources with their global presence, expertise, and offerings. We look forward to more innovation opportunities for our clients and team with our combined go-to-market strategy for the Americas.”

Matt Calderwood, chief revenue officer, Americas, sa.global, added: