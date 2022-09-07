IT Staffing M&A: S.i. Systems Acquires xiBOSS

Canadian IT staffing firm S.i. Systems ULC has acquired xiBOSS Corporation, an IT staffing company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

S.i. Systems, founded in 1994, is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The company has 508 employees listed on LinkedIn. S.i. Systems’ areas of expertise include software development, project management, cybersecurity, business analysis, IT staffing, recruiting, payroll, information technology, application support, architecture, business intelligence (BI), database administration (DBA), ERP, GIS, management consultant, network and infrastructure, project coordination, quality assurance and technical writing.

xiBOSS, founded in 2002, is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The company has 15 employees listed on LinkedIn. xiBOSS’ areas of expertise include organizational change management, intranet consulting, staffing, IT contracting, software development, consulting, placement, recruiting, Singleview and startups.

The acquisition will bolster the companies’ expertise in the financial and technology sector and expand the companies’ presence to London, Guelph and Waterloo, Ontario, the firms said.

S.i. Systems Acquires xiBOSS: Executive Perspectives

Derek Bullen, CEO, S.i. Systems, commented on the news:

“We have been aware of the quality of IT services provided by xiBOSS for quite some time, and although we both provide IT professionals on demand, we each had unique customer sets. Combining our teams, we created larger centers of excellence for financial and tech clients, and new centers of excellence in London, Guelph, and Waterloo.”

Glenn Pociluyko, president of xiBOSS, added: