Russian Security Firm Kaspersky Updates Partner Program

Russian security software firm Kaspersky has announced a new update to its partner program.

The updates include two new specializations for partners that the company asserts will provide “significant advantages” when selling and deploying enterprise solutions. Namely, Enterprise specialization for Gold and Platinum partners and Enterprise+ for Platinum partners.

These specializations will allow partners to receive additional rebates to drive sales of Expert products, to be eligible for prioritized presale support from Kaspersky, to run joint marketing activities for enterprise solutions, and other benefits, the company said. Partners offering advanced cybersecurity services to their customers, including the deployment of Kaspersky solutions, can get the Enterprise+ specialization.

The program for distributors now includes two specializations: The Value Added Distributor (VAD) specialization allows partners to get rebates for sales of specific enterprise products, and Specialist specialization rewards distributors for deployment and POC services on behalf of the partner.

Kaspersky’s Partner Program: Executive Insight

Kirill Astrakhan, executive vice president, Kaspersky, commented:

“The introduction of the new Enterprise specializations reflects the shift in our corporate strategy, as we have extended our secure-by-design solution offering to enterprise customers globally. We believe they create additional opportunities for our channel partners to leverage the global cybersecurity trends and to address the growing cybersecurity customer concerns. These changes can be a great opportunity to grow businesses both for our partners and us.”

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997.

The company was notably singled out in 2017 by the U.S. government for potentially having ties to Russia’s government, though the company has repeatedly denied the calais.

Nevertheless, U.S. federal agencies were ordered to remove any Kaspersky Lab security software from their networks.