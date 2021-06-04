RSM Acquires ServiceNow Elite Partner

RSM US LLP has acquired the ServiceNow practice of Rego Consulting. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 305 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

RSM offers audit, tax and consulting services to middle market businesses. LMM Group, a MartinWolf advisory business that focuses on deals valued at $10 million to $30 million, represented RSM in the deal. The M&A deal marks MartinWolf’s twelfth transaction in the past six months.

Rego’s ServiceNow practice, launched in 2016, has performed more IT business management (ITBM) implementations than any other ServiceNow partner, RSM asserts. Jerry Dolak, executive VP and ServiceNow business lead at Rego, has joined RSM as principal.

RSM has maintained steady M&A activity. Earlier deals include acquiring:

2020 : MondayCall, a Salesforce cloud CRM partner.

: MondayCall, a Salesforce cloud CRM partner. 2018: Explore Consulting, an Oracle NetSuite solution provider.

Explore Consulting, an Oracle NetSuite solution provider. 2017: First Hosted Limited (FHL), an Oracle NetSuite partner.

Why RSM Acquired ServiceNow Practice

In a prepared statement about the latest acquisition, Brian Becker, consulting leader for RSM US, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Rego’s exceptional ServiceNow team to RSM at a time when digital business and workflow automation are more important than ever to our middle market clients. We have high client demand for ServiceNow solutions that can help our clients get ahead in an increasingly complex and competitive business environment, and our new colleagues will help us deliver the comprehensive solutions they need.”

Added Dolak:

“RSM, ServiceNow and our team of professional consultants will be a powerful combination for clients and for our people. We look forward to bringing ServiceNow’s innovative, productivity-enhancing solutions to RSM’s clients. We are equally excited to offer our current ServiceNow clients access to RSM’s full suite of consulting, audit and tax services and to RSM’s global resources that may benefit our clients who operate internationally.”

ServiceNow Partner Mergers and Acquisitions: The Deal List Grows

M&A activity among ServiceNow partners has been extremely strong. Among the reasons: ServiceNow’s IT service management (ITSM) software has emerged as a standard for co-managed services in the enterprise. To ride that wave, ServiceNow partners are acquiring one another to achieve scale, expertise and regional reach.

Related: See all ServiceNow partner mergers and acquisitions listed here.