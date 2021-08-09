RSM Acquires Salesforce Partner Confluence Global, and C Systems

Accounting firm RSM US LLP has announced a pair of new acquisitions. The first involves Salesforce partner Confluence Global. The second includes the U.S. and Canadian operations of C Systems, a consulting firm that specializes in nonprofit technology services and association management systems. Financial terms for the deals were not disclosed.

C Systems is based in Edison, New Jersey, and Confluence Global in Washington, D.C.

The two acquisitions will strengthen RSM’s Salesforce practice as well as its presence in the nonprofit sector, according to the company.

As part of its wider audit, tax and consulting services for nonprofit associations, RSM now provides software and implementation services for iMIS, Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite and Nimble AMS, which is built on the Salesforce platform.

C Systems and Confluence Global don’t have partners, but C Systems CEO Lee Hornstein is joining RSM as a consulting principal, while Confluence Global CEO Craig Dellorso is also joining RSM as a consulting director.

RSM’s Acquisitions: Executive Insight

Brian Becker, Consulting Leader, RSM US, commented:

“The outstanding C Systems and Confluence Global teams will enhance our ability to help associations and nonprofit organizations leverage technology to meet the unique opportunities and challenges they face.”

Lee Hornstein, CEO, C Systems said:

“Joining RSM is a crucial next step in our firm’s growth strategy and an exciting step forward for our people and our clients.”

Based in Chicago, RSM offers audit, tax and consulting services to middle market businesses. The company has made a number of acquisitions in recent years. Deals of note include:

2021: The ServiceNow practice of Rego Consulting.

The ServiceNow practice of Rego Consulting. 2020 : MondayCall, a Salesforce cloud CRM partner.

: MondayCall, a Salesforce cloud CRM partner. 2018: Explore Consulting, an Oracle NetSuite solution provider.

Explore Consulting, an Oracle NetSuite solution provider. 2017: First Hosted Limited (FHL), an Oracle NetSuite partner.

Accounting Firm’s Continued Expansion Into IT

Accounting firms continue to branch out from their traditional financial services, opting to offer additional technology consulting, risk mitigation, cybersecurity and managed IT services to their clientele.

Many of those accounting firms are diversifying into the IT services sector through M&A deals, as Forrester Research Principal Analyst Jay McBain and ChannelE2E have frequently pointed out.

ChannelE2E has compiled a list of accounting firm-related deals from recent years, which can be found here.