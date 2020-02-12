RSA Conference 2020 Monitors Coronavirus Concerns

RSA Conference 2020, the massive cybersecurity conference scheduled for February 24-28 in San Francisco, continues to monitor the coronavirus outbreak and is taking extra precautions to ensure attendee safety, conference organizers say.

Most of the coronavirus outbreak has been limited to China, but several hundred people worldwide have also been infected as of February 12, 2020.

A February 11 update from RSA Conference organizers mentions:

Nine companies from China signed up to exhibit at RSA Conference 2020.

Of those nine companies, six have canceled due to travel restrictions.

Conference organizers are now reaching out to the remaining three companies to gain a better understanding of their unique situation and will update this communication with more details once we have additional clarity.

Only 0.2 percent of the total number of expected attendees have canceled their registration for the event, and only two scheduled speakers have canceled.

Meanwhile, Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 has been canceled amid concerns about the coronavirus, the conference organizers have confirmed. That show was set for February 24-27 in Barcelona, Spain.