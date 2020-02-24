RSA 2020: Cisco Unveils SecureX Cloud Security Platform

Cisco Systems has unveiled the SecureX cloud-native security platform at the RSA Conference 2020 in San Francisco, California. The move comes as the networking giant continues to extend beyond hardware toward cloud and subscription services software. On the security front, that effort includes cloud, network and endpoint protection offerings.

Amid that backdrop, Cisco says SecureX provides visibility across an organization’s security portfolio, delivers security analytics and automates workflows. It also helps organizations identify unknown cyber threats and bolster security across their networks, endpoints, cloud environments and applications.

SecureX offers a variety of security capabilities, including:

Security data and event analysis.

Threat identification.

Threat remediation via data enrichment across security products and threat intelligence feeds.

Cisco Talos threat analysis.

SecureX is scheduled for general availability in June 2020, and organizations can join the platform’s beta program waitlist or request a demonstration.

Cisco Launches MDR Service for Channel Partners

Cisco has been busy on the security front. The company launched a managed detection and response (MDR) service for its partners at the November 2019 Cisco Partner Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That MDR service helps its partners protect customers against cloud, endpoint and network attacks, the company said. The service provides 24×7 threat monitoring and a response playbook supported by Talos threat research that empower partners to accelerate threat response and remediation.

Cisco’s security revenues were $748 million in the company’s Q2 of fiscal 2020 — up 9 percent vs. the corresponding quarter last year. The year-over-year quarterly results surfaced earlier this month.

Separately, reports about Cisco potentially acquiring FireEye circulated earlier this month, but ChannelE2E dismissed the rumors based on FireEye’s revenue model and business growth rate.