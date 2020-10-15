RPA Mergers and Acquisitions: Robotic Process Automation M&A Deal List

The fast-growing robotic process automation (RPA) software market continues to generate strong merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. A complete RPA M&A deal list, updated regularly by ChannelE2E, is below.

What’s driving all the RPA M&A activity? The short answer involves strong customer demand for business automation and digital transformation tools. Indeed, global RPA software revenue is projected to reach $1.89 billion in 2021, up 19.5% from 2020, according to Gartner.

RPA software allows businesses to write code and bots that rapidly automate manual tasks across multiple departments — from IT service desks to HR, finance, customer support and more.

Much of the RPA software industry focuses on enterprise customers. Still, RPA may even eventually catch on in the SMB market as MSPs seek to further automate internal and customer operations.

RPA software providers such as Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, UiPath and Microsoft Power Automate frequently dominate headlines. But M&A activity is also influencing the market.

RPA Mergers and Acquisitions: Deal List

Here’s a list of M&A deals and investments that ChannelE2E has tracked.

9. October 2020: Automation software provider Netcall acquired RPA software company Automagica.

8. October 2020: Nintex, backed by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, acquired K2 Software Inc.

7. October 2020: Midis SI Group acquired MAGNOOS Information Systems, an RPA consulting firm & Automation Anywhere partner.

6. August 2020: Hyland Software, backed by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, acquired Another Monday.

5. July 2020: IBM acquired WDG.

4. July 2020: UiPath raised $225 million in Series E funding.

3. July 2020: Information Services Group (ISG) acquired RPA technology educator Neuralify. The goal: Help customers accelerate RPA developer education & automation projects.

2. May 2020: Microsoft acquired Softomotive for Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Vows to ensure all partners can “create bots to automate manual business processes.”

1. February 2020: Private equity firm Abry Partners invested in Asignet, an MSP that’s preparing a robotic process automation (RPA) software platform called Robot4IT.

What RPA M&A deals did we miss? Post a comment or email me details: Joe@AfterNines.com.