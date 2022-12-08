Robotics Integrator M&A: Robex Acquires Vantage

Robotics automation firm RōBEX, backed by private equity firm Angeles Equity Partners, has acquired Vantage Corporation — an industrial robotics manufacturer and integrator. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Robotics Integrator M&A Deal: About the Buyer, Seller and Private Equity Investor

RōBEX, founded in 2015, is based in Perrysburg, Ohio. The company has 49 employees listed on LinkedIn. RōBEX develops robotic automation solutions that improve productivity and safety. Key vertical markets served include consumer products (food, glass, beverages and plastics), automotive and warehouses.

Vantage, founded in 2003, is based in Livonia, Michigan. The company has 52 employees listed on LinkedIn. The company integrates robotics technology across multiple vertical markets.

RōBEX, armed with Vantage, gains more expertise in such areas as robotics automation, inspection, assembly, and systems integration within the automotive, aerospace, biotech, and pharmaceutical industries, the buyer said.

Angeles Equity Partners acquired RōBEX and tucked Mid-State Engineering into that business in March 2022.

RōBEX Buys Vantage: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Angeles Equity Partners Managing Director Sam Heischuber said:

“Angeles is excited to facilitate this deal. The combined power of these two companies presents a significant opportunity to become the leader in the automation systems integration space. With an increased demand for industrial automation and robotics solutions, driven largely by the global labor shortage, the outlook is strong for this sector.”

Added RōBEX President and COO Craig Francisco said:

“Vantage has an outstanding reputation in the automation field for its innovative technology and a world-class team. They are highly regarded for their deep technical expertise in robotic automation systems integration. Vantage’s highly technical, passionate, and well-trained employees will add to the high-performance culture at RōBEX. Vantage and RōBEX share many of the same values and approaches to innovative products and services. We are proud to welcome Vantage to the RōBEX platform. The combination will make us more competitive and help drive significant growth.”

Added Vantage CEO Tim White:

“Vantage began its journey primarily serving the automotive industry in 2003. Today, our robotic automation solutions can be found in facilities across a variety of industries, including aerospace, medical, and plastics manufacturing. We are looking forward to our next chapter as part of the RōBEX team.”

White will remain in his position as CEO throughout the integration process, though an overall retention plan was not announced.