Private Equity Invests in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Cloud Partner MCA Connect

Private equity firm Riordan, Lewis & Haden (RLH) has invested in MCA Connect, a major Microsoft Dynamics 365 cloud consulting partner in the manufacturing sector. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The investment comes one week before Microsoft Inspire 2020, the cloud and software giant’s virtual partner conference.

MCA, founded in 2002, has roughly 200 employees. The company has provided IT services to clients in over 20 countries, and is a six-time Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year.

MCA’s managed services for Dynamics 365 span application management, optimization and advanced analytics. The company’s expertise includes ERP (enterprise resource management), CRM (customer relationship management, business analytics, Microsoft Azure, Internet of Things (IoT) and field service management solutions. In fact, MCA has completed more than 1,000 ERP, CRM and business analytics implementations

MCA CEO Claude Watson joined the company in 2008. Earlier, Watson co-founded Intrepa, was a co-founder of The Summit Group, and worked in the management services practice for Crowe, his bio indicates. Also, MCA President and CFO David Durham has been with the company since 2013. Previously as CFO at CIBER, he helped to grow that IT service provider from $80 million to $1 billion in annual revenue, his bio indicates.

RLH Invests in MCA Connect: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the investment,RLH managing directors Michel Glouchevitch and Murray Rudin said:

“We are especially pleased to have completed this transaction notwithstanding the pandemic. We thank the MCA team for their collaboration under these difficult circumstances and look forward to helping them build an even more successful future. MCA exemplifies the type of enterprise and team with which RLH seeks to partner.”

RLH typically invests in growing, profitable enterprises with revenue of $25 million to $150 million in the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors, the private equity firm says. RLH manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments, the firm added.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Partners: Mergers, Acquisitions and Investments

This is the fourth merger, acquisition or financial investment we’ve seen in the Microsoft Dynamics partner ecosystem so far in 2020. The other deals involved:

