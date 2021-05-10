PE-Backed Rizing Inc Acquires Fellow SAP Partner attune Consulting

Privately held SAP consulting firm Rizing Inc has acquired attune Consulting, an SAP S/4HANA partner focused on solutions for the fashion industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The addition of attune’s expertise providing SAP solutions to the fashion and lifestyle sectors complements Rizing’s own SAP cloud portfolio and its consumer industries capabilities, the company said.

Rizing is a portfolio company of One Equity Partners, which acquired the company in February 2018. Rizing, which was founded in 2003, has two core brands and associated focus areas:

Vesta Partners, an enterprise asset management (EAM) professional services firm.

/N SPRO, a firm that encompasses /N SPRO HCM and /N SPRO Retail.

The company has offices in 11 countries and has 750 employees. The addition of attune is part of the company’s growth strategy, as it seeks to expand its consumer industries business and SAP S/4HANA solutions across more than 40 countries. Attune brings with it a staff of 500 employees across 10 countries.

Rizing Acquires attune: “A United Force”

Mike Maiolo, CEO of Rizing, commented:

“We are very excited to announce that attune consulting has joined Rizing. Together, we will expand our capabilities in SAP Consumer Industries and establish a prominent position across all aspects of the Fashion segment. Customers from both organizations benefit from this transaction. Now, two of the top SAP Partners in Consumer Industries and Fashion are a united force to deliver unmatched value through combined experience, expertise, and scale. For current SAP customers planning their SAP S/4HANA migration, we’re here to make that happen around the world.”

Vajira de Silva, CEO of attune, added:

“This merging of Rizing’s and attune’s industry knowledge and experience will provide our long-term valuable clients with access to exciting new technologies and talented resources. The strength of the combined companies will allow us to grow into new markets and augment our products and services to better address the needs of existing and new clients.”

