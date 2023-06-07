RiverMeadow Announces NetApp Integration to Ease Google Cloud Migrations

RiverMeadow announced an integration with NetApp CVS to simplify the migration process to Google Cloud for customers.

Workload mobility solutions provider RiverMeadow Software Inc. today introduced solutions to help customers migrate to Google Cloud and protect data on the platform through an integration with NetApp Cloud Volume Service (CVS).

The collaboration between RiverMeadow and NetApp is aimed at a few specific use cases for Google Cloud customers, including migrating to Google Cloud VMware Engine (GCVE), migrating to Google Cloud Compute Engine (GCE) and protecting workloads for disaster recovery (DR) on Google Cloud.

The solutions will address total cost of ownership (TCO) challenges, storage for cloud-native instances and DR for both on-premises and cloud-based workloads, the companies said.

RiverMeadow and NetApp Integration: Executive Insights

Jim Jordan, CEO of RiverMeadow, commented on the partnership:

“RiverMeadow and NetApp worked closely to develop an end-to-end solution that allows customers to quickly and cost-effectively adopt both GCVE and CVS. Together, NetApp and RiverMeadow are committed to delivering innovative solutions that simplify cloud migration and provide robust DR options for businesses leveraging Google Cloud.”

Ronen Schwartz, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Storage at NetApp, added: