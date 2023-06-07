RiverMeadow Announces NetApp Integration to Ease Google Cloud Migrations
Workload mobility solutions provider RiverMeadow Software Inc. today introduced solutions to help customers migrate to Google Cloud and protect data on the platform through an integration with NetApp Cloud Volume Service (CVS).
The collaboration between RiverMeadow and NetApp is aimed at a few specific use cases for Google Cloud customers, including migrating to Google Cloud VMware Engine (GCVE), migrating to Google Cloud Compute Engine (GCE) and protecting workloads for disaster recovery (DR) on Google Cloud.
The solutions will address total cost of ownership (TCO) challenges, storage for cloud-native instances and DR for both on-premises and cloud-based workloads, the companies said.
RiverMeadow and NetApp Integration: Executive Insights
Jim Jordan, CEO of RiverMeadow, commented on the partnership:
“RiverMeadow and NetApp worked closely to develop an end-to-end solution that allows customers to quickly and cost-effectively adopt both GCVE and CVS. Together, NetApp and RiverMeadow are committed to delivering innovative solutions that simplify cloud migration and provide robust DR options for businesses leveraging Google Cloud.”
Ronen Schwartz, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Storage at NetApp, added:
“Our partnership with RiverMeadow represents a step forward in providing customers with streamlined migration, optimized storage, and cost-effective disaster recovery solutions. By combining the strengths of NetApp’s Cloud Volume Service with RiverMeadow’s workload mobility expertise, we’re empowering businesses to fully harness the potential of Google Cloud while minimizing complexity and maximizing efficiency. We are proud to be part of this innovative collaboration, and we remain dedicated to driving the success of our customers in the ever-evolving cloud landscape.”
