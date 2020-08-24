RingCentral UCaaS Service Provider Partnerships: Razavi Named SVP

Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider RingCentral has named Homayoun Razavi to lead the company’s worldwide service provider business. Razavi’s official title is now senior VP of RingCentral’s Global Service Providers business unit.

Razavi will oversee the continued expansion of partnerships with mobile operators, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), and managed service providers, according to a RingCentral statement. Razavi, who joined RingCentral in January 2020, brings over 30 years of telecom experience, including stints in senior leadership roles at BroadSoft, Coriant, Ditech Networks, Laurel Networks, Lucent and MCI/Verizon.

Razavi reports to founder, chairman and CEO of RingCentral, Vlad Shmunis.

RingCentral: Service Provider Partnerships

RingCentral partners with telecom service providers such as AT&T in the U.S., BT in the U.K., and TELUS in Canada to deliver cloud-based unified communications across mobile devices, tablets, and desktop computers, according to the company.

RingCentral’s service provider partners can offer customers a cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution, significantly reducing the operating expenses (OPEX) and capital expenditures (CAPEX) burden.

The company says this offering allows partners to dedicate resources instead toward other key strategic areas such as 5G and IoT, while expanding revenue to capture demand in the growing UCaaS market. RingCentral also offers service providers the ability to integrate their networks via IMS and SD-WAN to deliver differentiated, next-generation services with better quality and faster deployment, according to the statement.

RingCentral Service Provider Leader: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement, Eswaran said:

“Service providers are playing a critical role in enabling businesses to transform. Central to that transformation is powerful, reliable, and secure cloud-based communications services that bring together messaging, video, and phone capabilities enabling people to work from anywhere. We’re excited to have Homayoun join our team to champion that opportunity to partner with service providers, globally.”

Razavi added:

“Service providers are focused on driving value for their business customers,” said “Recent events have accelerated the need for delivering advanced Unified Communications as a Service that include messaging, video, and phone capabilities to today’s remote workforce. I’m excited to join RingCentral to partner with global service providers as they continue to innovate in 5G, Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), and Internet of Things (IoT).”

RingCentral’s growth strategy includes a 2019 investment in Avaya.