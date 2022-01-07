Rightpoint Acquires Adobe Solutions Partner Hoodoo Digital

Rightpoint, a Genpact business, has acquired Adobe solutions partner Hoodoo Digital. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 25 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

Rightpoint is a global digital experience strategy consultancy with more than 700 employees serving clients worldwide, including more than a quarter of the Fortune 1000, according to the company. The deal expands Rightpoint’s digital content, commerce and marketing capabilities for end customers.

This is the latest in a series of investments Rightpoint’s parent company Genpact has made over the last five years – including its acquisition of Rightpoint in 2019, as ChannelE2E reported – to build out its customer experience and digital commerce and marketing practice, according to a statement from the buyer.

The acquisition makes Rightpoint a Platinum Partner in the Adobe Solution Partner program. Platinum partners are a select group of regional companies that have earned a higher designation in a particular Adobe geographic area and that have specialized Adobe practices across multiple Adobe Experience Cloud solutions.

Hoodoo Digital is based in Salt Lake City, Utah and was founded in 2017. The firm focuses on the user experience, digital marketing and design solutions for clients.

Rightpoint Acquires Hoodoo Digital: “Creating the Best Experience”

Katie Stein, chief strategy officer and global business leader, enterprise services, Genpact, commented on the news:

“Today’s companies need agile, experience-centered operations that can quickly mine data to drive actionable insights to compete in a digital world of constantly evolving business models. The combination of Rightpoint’s tremendous experience expertise with Hoodoo Digital’s deep knowledge of Adobe solutions will allow our clients to speed their customer experience transformations to drive growth.”

Ron Shamah, chief executive officer, Rightpoint, said:

“Embracing a connected ecosystem of data and content is the key to creating the best experiences, whether for customers or employees. Hoodoo Digital’s deep knowledge of Adobe solutions is a critical unlock to advance Rightpoint’s leadership in delivering superior experience-led transformation.”

Andy Wakefield, Hoodoo Digital’s co-founder, added: