Ricoh Acquiring IT Services Companies Across Europe

- The Ridgian companies in the field of analytics.
- Aventia for user experience and ecommerce.
- Techno Trends for unified communications and video conferencing systems.
- NPO Sistemi for cloud solutions, technology & integration and software solutions.
- LAKE Solutions AG for data storage, security and cloud integration.
- The IPM and TotalStor businesses for the transformation and modernization of critical IT infrastructures, data storage and analytics in private and hybrid cloud.
- Mauden for data center, IT infrastructure, artificial intelligence and business intelligence.
- Orbid for critical IT infrastructures, managed services, data centers, private and hybrid cloud.
The acquisitions are designed to “provide even greater customer benefits and accelerate transformation in a digital services company,” Ricoh says.
Coronavirus Economy Further Pressures Office Equipment Market
Multiple printer companies worldwide have been acquiring office equipment dealers and managed print service providers. The multi-year strategies promised to boost recurring revenues.
Still, the coronavirus pandemic has further pressured printer makers and their M&A strategies. Indeed, printer and office equipment companies have been especially hard hit financially, since businesses have slowed in-office hardware purchases, and Work From Home (WFH) employees increasingly lean on digital documents rather than printed materials.
No Comments