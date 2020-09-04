Ricoh Acquiring IT Services Companies Across Europe

Ricoh has acquired nine IT services companies across Europe as part of a multi-year strategy. The latest deal involves SimplicITy, a data center, hybrid cloud, networking & cybersecurity specialist.

This is M&A deal 356 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

In a prepared statement about the deal, Alberto Mariani, senior VP, Office Services, Ricoh Europe, said:

“This is an exciting and significant addition to our IT Services business in a key market. The acquisition fits perfectly with our strategy to expand coverage in Poland and to acquire further competences around hybrid cloud and high end IT services. We are looking forward to supporting the growth of SimplicITy customers and aiding the progress made on their respective digital journeys.”

Added Mariusz Iwański, co-founder & president of the board, SimplicITy:

“We are delighted to be joining the Ricoh family. It is clear that Ricoh shares our appetite for customer excellence, innovation and driving successful IT transformation. This will enable us to provide an even more comprehensive service to customers in an increasingly competitive IT market.”

Ricoh Europe: Multiple IT Services Acquisitions

Earlier Ricoh acquisitions, the company says, included: