Ricoh Acquiring IT Services Companies Across Europe

Ricoh has acquired nine IT services companies across Europe as part of a multi-year strategy. The latest deal involves SimplicITy, a data center, hybrid cloud, networking & cybersecurity specialist.

by Joe Panettieri • Sep 4, 2020

Ricoh has been acquiring IT services companies across Europe. The latest deal involves SimplicITy, a data center, hybrid cloud, networking and cybersecurity specialist.

In a prepared statement about the deal, Alberto Mariani, senior VP, Office Services, Ricoh Europe, said:

“This is an exciting and significant addition to our IT Services business in a key market. The acquisition fits perfectly with our strategy to expand coverage in Poland and to acquire further competences around hybrid cloud and high end IT services. We are looking forward to supporting the growth of SimplicITy customers and aiding the progress made on their respective digital journeys.”

Added Mariusz Iwański, co-founder & president of the board, SimplicITy:

“We are delighted to be joining the Ricoh family. It is clear that Ricoh shares our appetite for customer excellence, innovation and driving successful IT transformation. This will enable us to provide an even more comprehensive service to customers in an increasingly competitive IT market.”

Ricoh Europe: Multiple IT Services Acquisitions

Earlier Ricoh acquisitions, the company says, included:

  1. The Ridgian companies in the field of analytics.
  2. Aventia for user experience and ecommerce.
  3. Techno Trends for unified communications and video conferencing systems.
  4. NPO Sistemi for cloud solutions, technology & integration and software solutions.
  5. LAKE Solutions AG for data storage, security and cloud integration.
  6. The IPM and TotalStor businesses for the transformation and modernization of critical IT infrastructures, data storage and analytics in private and hybrid cloud.
  7. Mauden for data center, IT infrastructure, artificial intelligence and business intelligence.
  8. Orbid for critical IT infrastructures, managed services, data centers, private and hybrid cloud.

The acquisitions are designed to “provide even greater customer benefits and accelerate transformation in a digital services company,” Ricoh says.

Coronavirus Economy Further Pressures Office Equipment Market

Multiple printer companies worldwide have been acquiring office equipment dealers and managed print service providers. The multi-year strategies promised to boost recurring revenues.

Still, the coronavirus pandemic has further pressured printer makers and their M&A strategies. Indeed, printer and office equipment companies have been especially hard hit financially, since businesses have slowed in-office hardware purchases, and Work From Home (WFH) employees increasingly lean on digital documents rather than printed materials.

