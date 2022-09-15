MSP M&A: Ricoh Acquires Audio Visual (AV) Integrator Cenero

Ricoh USA has acquired Cenero, a service-focused audio visual technology, unified communications, and IT solutions provider, for an undisclosed sum.

This is technology M&A deal number 819 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Ricoh Acquires Cenero

Ricoh USA, founded in 1962, is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. The company has 15,689 employees listed on LinkedIn. Ricoh’s areas of expertise include managed print services, managed document solutions, sustainability, cloud and IT services, information governance, commercial and industrial printing, workflow services, enterprise support, business intelligence, big data, digital workflow and digital services.

Cenero, founded in 1999, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. The company has 192 employees listed on LinkedIn. Cenero’s areas of expertise include audio visual design and installation, audio visual show solutions, video conferencing and audio visual managed services.

The acquisition will help Ricoh support its customers and their increasing demand for hybrid working and learning environments, the company said. Cenero will operate as Cenero, a Ricoh Company, with the current management team and employees reporting to Ricoh North America, the company said.

Ricoh Acquires Cenero: Executive Insight

Carsten Bruhn, President and CEO, Ricoh North America, commented:

“This strategic investment in Cenero will create new value for our customers, expanding our global integrated digital services portfolio with hybrid workplace solutions that enable secure, effective, and collaborative meeting experiences for on-premises and remote employees alike. Cenero has redefined the unified communications experience, and their industry-leading audio visual services will contribute to Ricoh’s on-going quest to solve the next great challenge for business leaders: delivering valuable results from high-performing hybrid teams who work in fluid workspaces.”

Bruhn continued:

“Hybrid work is the new standard for global enterprises. We recognize organizations need flexible options and effective technology to build an engaging digital workplace that fosters business agility and innovation aligned with their business strategies. Together with Cenero, we remain focused on meeting customers’ needs easily and securely while also maintaining flexibility to ensure we meet new, changing requirements driven by the market.”

Chris Henry, CEO, Cenero, said:

“Our suite of unified communications and Constant Connect managed services fits in perfectly with Ricoh’s portfolio of digital workplace solutions. We have the opportunity to reimagine workspaces with consideration to wellbeing, productivity, and performance and bring forward integrated offerings aligned to the needs of our customers spanning industries not limited to key focus areas in healthcare, financial services, and insurance. We are looking forward to combining forces to bring businesses the strategic collaboration solutions they need in today’s ever-changing environments.”

Office Equipment Dealer & Managed Print Services Industry

Ricoh announce staffing cuts in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The company went on to acquire a string of IT services companies across Europe in 2020.

Ricoh isn’t the only company active on the M&A front in the office equipment dealer market. Indeed, office equipment dealers, multi-function printer (MFP) partners, copier resellers and managed print services (MPS) partners remain busy buying one another. Channel E2E maintains a list of M&A activity within the sector.