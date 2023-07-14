Rev.io Acquires Professional Services Firm Tigerpaw

Telecommunications management solutions provider Rev.io has acquired Tigerpaw, a software company offering end-to-end professional services and business automation software to technology providers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 204 that ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert have covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals for 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

Rev.io, founded in 2002, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. The company has 119 employees listed on LinkedIn. Rev.io’s areas of expertise include Recurring and Usage Billing, Customer Management, Service Delivery and Workflow, Customer Self-Service, Process Automation, Asset Management, IoT/M2M, Communications, Mobility, Subscription, Cloud, and Taxation Management.

Tigerpaw, founded in 1984, is based in Bellvue, Nebraska. The company has 62 employees listed on LinkedIn. Tigerpaw’s areas of expertise include CRM/PSA Software, Service Automation Management, Inventory Management, Payment Processing, Project Management, Software, Lead-Gen, Business Automation, and Professional Services Automation.

The acquisition expands Rev.io’s reach within the managed services space by adding Tigerpaw’s end-to-end PSA system, encompassing account management, sales automation, project management, reporting, RMM integration, invoicing, field technical support, inventory tracking, and other features. Over the next several months, Rev.io will work to align Tigerpaw’s operations and rebrand its products to articulate the company’s full offering to the broader marketplace.

Rev.io Acquires Tigerpaw: Executive Insights

Brent Maropis, CEO of Rev.io commented on the news:

“We welcome the Tigerpaw team to the Rev.io family, and we are excited to grow our portfolio of solutions for communications and managed service providers. Over the past several years, our goal has been to expand our offerings to both of these segments, especially as the lines between them continue to blur. For service providers that need to bill for recurring revenues, process payments at scale, support field techs, and manage complex service organizations, we now have a comprehensive set of solutions to help them.”

James Foxall, president and CEO of Tigerpaw, added:

“Today’s announcement marks the culmination of a near 40-year journey for the Tigerpaw team. We began as a startup family business, and we have consistently met the needs of service providers as both their businesses’ needs and underlying technologies have evolved. Rev.io has a very similar story, along with a proven track record of significant sales growth, outstanding service, and core values. With their demonstrated commitment to helping clients and creating underlying business value, Rev.io is the perfect partner to take Tigerpaw into its next generation.”

Rev.io’s M&A History

Financially backed by Primus Capital, this is Rev.io’s third acquisition since 2021. The company will continue to explore acquisition opportunities in the communications service provider, managed service provider, wireless and IoT and related business space, the company said.

AGC Partners advised Tigerpaw in the transaction.