Return to Office: Apple, Google, Microsoft Employee Policies & Technology Industry Implications

Return to Office (RTO) vs. Work From Home (WFH): Why MSPs & channel partners must maintain Work From Anywhere (WFA) security & productivity strategies.

You can still Work From Home (WFH) — but perhaps not five days per week. That’s the emerging reality at Apple and Google, which are requiring Silicon Valley employees to gradually return to the office (RTO) a few days per week.

Return to Office policies vary from one business to the next. Roughly 50% of companies already require or plan to require employees to return to the office full-time sometime in 2022, Microsoft Work From Home, Hybrid Work and Return to Office research revealed in early 2022.

Still, it’s a safe bet RTO, WFH and Work From Anywhere (WFA) and hybrid work policies will continue to evolve as employers continue to measure employee productivity, staff retention and morale, customer satisfaction, and COVID-19 infection rates from region to region.

Return to Office: Technology Industry Policies

All that said, here are the latest return to office (RTO) policies in the technology industry:

Apple: Key dates and policies for 2022 to know, according to Bloomberg, include:

April 11: Employees will be required to work from the office at least one day per week.

Employees will be required to work from the office at least one day per week. May 2: The in-office policy shifts to two days per week.

The in-office policy shifts to two days per week. May 23: Employees required to be in the office three days per week (Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays), with most employees having the option to work remotely on Wednesday and Fridays.

Google (owned by Alphabet): The search giant will require most employees to work in corporate offices three days per week starting April 4, 2022, Reuters noted. Still, some Google employees are pushing back against the RTO push because the policy isn’t applied evenly to all employees, Business Insider reported.

Meta (parent of Facebook): Employees had until March 14, 2022 to decide whether they wanted to return to the office or continue working remotely temporarily or permanently, Cnet reported.

Microsoft: Employees who want to work remotely more than 50 percent of the time must have their schedules approved by managers, Bloomberg News reports.

Return to Office: Implications for MSPs, Channel Partners

No doubt, workforce policies will vary from company to company. And those policies will continue to evolve based on COVID-19 infection and mortality rates.

For MSPs and channel partners, one thing will remain unchanged: You’ll need to design and manage customer networks in a way that provides secure, reliable application access regardless of where customer employees are located.

In short, MSPs and channel partners should assume Work From Anywhere (WFA) will remain a customer requirement indefinitely — regardless of shifting customer attitudes and pandemic trends.