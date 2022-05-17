Tech Consulting Firm Resultant Acquires Teknion Data Solutions

Technology, data analytics and digital transformation consulting firm Resultant, formerly KSM Consulting, has acquired Teknion Data Solutions, a Dallas-Fort Worth-based, full-service data analytics company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Teknion serves more than 150 clients across the healthcare, financial services, sports, transportation and logistics, education, insurance, utilities and energy and marketing sectors, the company said. The company specializes in data warehouse, dashboard, data governance, data quality, data integration, system interoperability and business automation solutions.

Resultant is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and provides data and technology services including strategy and planning, advanced data analytics, holistic managed services, application development and cloud and network solutions to more than 700 public and private sector clients, according to the company. With the addition of Teknion’s Irving, Texas office, Resultant will operate seven offices nationwide, in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Indiana; Columbus, Ohio; Lansing, Michigan; Denver, Colorado and Atlanta, Georgia.

The acquisition will enhance Resultant’s data expertise, scale Resultant’s sales and marketing team and support the company’s geographic expansion into Texas. The acquisition of Teknion will add approximately 60 personnel to the Resultant team in the areas of data engineering, business intelligence and sales talent, bringing Resultant’s total full-time employee headcount to 450, according to the companies. Resultant will maintain Teknion’s Irving office in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, which will operate under the Resultant name.

Resultant Acquires Teknion: Leadership Insight

Mark Caswell, CEO of Resultant, commented on the news:

“We are thrilled to welcome Teknion’s proven data solutions business and outstanding team, as we continue to drive growth and ensure we are delivering best-in-class solutions and services to our clients. The addition deepens our expertise in key solutions like Snowflake, Tableau, WhereScape, and Alteryx. It also strengthens our Data Managed Services offering, allowing us to add Data Governance and Data Quality as a Service. We look forward to leveraging our deeply aligned company cultures and systems to further innovate unique, human-centric solutions for our clients.”

Steve Agee, president of Teknion, added:

“Resultant’s broad expertise across technology, data analytics and digital transformation offers the Teknion team a unique opportunity for growth as part of Resultant, and enables us to provide even more comprehensive and strategic offerings to our valued clients. Resultant’s interest in incorporating our team into their business validates the strength of our offerings, the power of our close and recurring client relationships, and our talented team. I am proud of the Teknion team’s accomplishments, and I am very pleased that we will advance our offering as part of the Resultant team.”

Resultant’s M&A Strategy

Resultant said it is pursuing an organic and strategic M&A growth strategy that has resulted in 375% growth in the last three years, driven 70% through organic growth and 30% through M&A. Teknion is Resultant’s fourth and largest acquisition in three years, following the acquisitions of Tempus Nova in 2021, Advocate Solutions in 2020 and Connect Think in 2019.