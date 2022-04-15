PE Firm Renovus Capital Partners Acquires ProfitOptics

Pennsylvania-based private equity firm Renovus Capital Partners has acquired Richmond, Virginia-based ProfitOptics for an undisclosed sum.

This is technology M&A deal number 386 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Founded in 2008, ProfitOptics is a digital transformation company that uses proprietary software and custom product development capabilities to automate its clients’ manual workflows. The company provides data and analytics, profit optimization, and enterprise application development supported by its on-shore and off-shore team.

As a result of its partnership with Renovus, ProfitOptics says it will accelerate its growth by developing new technology competencies, expanding its regional footprint and deepening customer focus in key target industries.

Renovus Acquires ProfitOptics: An Investment in Growth

Tony Pericle, founder and CEO, ProfitOptics, commented:

“It was an easy choice to partner with Renovus. Their success record of scaling founder-owned businesses combined with their expertise in the technology services space aligned well with our transaction objectives. With Renovus’ network, experience, value creation resources and financial support, we are well-positioned to execute on our growth initiatives including recruitment of top developers, strengthening our business development team, and increased adoption of our proprietary software product.”

Atif Gilani, founding partner, Renovus, said:

“As a fast-growing enterprise operating at the intersection of two of our key verticals, Technology Services and Healthcare, ProfitOptics has all of the ingredients of becoming yet another successful platform for Renovus. We look forward to supporting ProfitOptics on both organic and inorganic opportunities.”

Renovus’ Investment History

Founded in 2010, Renovus is no stranger to tech industry investment. The private equity firm tends to specialize in education, training and human capital.

Based outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the firm manages over $500 million of committed capital through two Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) funds. Inflow is the 15th platform company for Renovus’ second fund.

In January 2019, the firm bought Google Cloud Platform and G Suite partner Tempus Nova Inc . In April 2019, Renovus bought a controlling interest in KSM Consulting , an Indianapolis, Indiana-based technology services and data analytics consultancy. In January 2021, the firm acquired Inflow Communications, a managed services provider from Portland, Oregon.