Ingram Micro Cloud Pioneer Renee Bergeron Leaving Distributor

Renee Bergeron, Ingram Micro‘s senior VP of global cloud, is leaving the distributor to pursue a new opportunity, Ingram Micro has confirmed to ChannelE2E. Her final day with Ingram Micro Cloud is February 14.

Bergeron helped to pioneer the cloud distribution industry over the past decade, empowering partners worldwide to ride the emerging recurring revenue wave and on-demand services long before they went mainstream.

Although Bergeron will be missed, Ingram Micro Cloud’s leadership team has seasoned executive talent worldwide. Amid Bergeron’s exit, the distributor’s near-term plan calls for Nimesh Dave, executive VP of global cloud computing, to directly manage Ingram Micro’s European cloud channel business. Also, Tim FitzGerald, VP of cloud channel sales North America, will help lead the Americas and APAC channel business. Both executives are cloud distribution pioneers in their own right.

In a statement to ChannelE2E about Bergeron’s exit and the state of Ingram Micro Cloud, Dave said:

“I want to thank Renée for nearly a decade of service as she leaves on a high note, with the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace now well exceeding six million seats and doubling year over year. Our business today is the strongest it has ever been and our future holds great scale and opportunity. Along with building the world’s largest cloud channel marketplace, we have also built the largest and strongest bench of cloud leaders in the industry—all working hard to accomplish our mission of connecting the world’s innovations, businesses and technologies to help the world Do More.”

Cloud Distribution Services: Bergeron’s Pioneering Role

Bergeron’s time at Ingram included multiple landmark moves. Over the past decade, she helped Ingram Micro partners to expand beyond basic MSP services toward true recurring cloud revenues — including a push beyond SaaS toward IaaS, desktop as a service and more. Under her leadership, the Ingram Micro Cloud became a global force for true IT as a Service partner options. Ingram’s cloud also became a central hub and ISV marketplace for partners to source and manage SaaS applications and more.

Bergeron and the Ingram Cloud management team also took steps to completely control the distributor’s fate in the cloud market. Instead of building Ingram’s cloud on third-party technologies, the distributor’s board approved multiple software acquisitions that became the foundation for Ingram’s cloud effort.

No doubt, Ingram pioneered much of the cloud distribution market — though rivals such as D&H, Tech Data and Synnex now offer various cloud services, and upstart Pax8 is in fast-growth mode with unique IP of its own.

Before joining Ingram in September 2010, Bergeron held key executive IT posts at at Fujitsu America and Bank of Melbourne. We’ll be listening closely for details about her next career move.

Next Up: Ingram Micro Cloud Summit 2020

Meanwhile, the Ingram Micro Cloud business marches forward — and is ramping up for the Ingram Micro Cloud 2020 Summit, which is set for May in Florida.