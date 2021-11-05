Recovery Point Systems Acquires Data Protection Firm Geminare

Recovery Point Systems, backed by private equity firm Abry Partners, has acquired Geminare, a resiliency, application and data protection company in Toronto, Canada. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Recovery Point and Geminare: Data Protection Business Backgrounds

Geminare’s Resiliency Management Platform (RMP) helps customers automate their cyber-resiliency capabilities including disaster recovery, business continuity and disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS), the buyer indicated.

The RMP management and control solutions are designed to manage application availability, system and server resiliency and service automation as well as cyber application resiliency delivered through custom-built machine learning models, the buyer said.

Recovery Point Systems is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland and offers resiliency and disaster recovery solutions to customers of all sizes, from the Fortune 500 to SMBs, as well as clients in federal, state and local governments, higher education, retail and healthcare across heterogeneous IT environments ranging from mainframe to desktops, the company said.

The Geminare acquisition will enable Recovery Point to expand resiliency capabilities across private, public cloud and hybrid deployments, the firms indicated.

Recovery Point and Geminare: Automated Resilience

In a prepared statement about the deal, Tony Rossabi, CEO of Recovery Point Group Holding, said:

“Traditional providers don’t incorporate cross platform or heterogeneous capabilities like the Resiliency Management Platform which places Geminare in a class by themselves. Geminare provides true automated application resilience, which is what the marketplace needs. In addition, the platform allows Recovery Point to expand its offerings and enhance its DR solutions. We look forward to working with the Geminare team and expanding the exceptional business they’ve built.”

Joshua Geist, CEO of Geminare, added:

“We’re excited to join the Recovery Point Systems team, a long time partner and leader in the marketplace. With the investment capabilities of Recovery Point, the Resiliency Management Platform has the ability to expand and accelerate into new market opportunities and deliver these powerful capabilities to a broader set of clients.”

Abry Partners Understands MSP Investments

Meanwhile, private equity firm Abry Partners has extensive experience in the MSP market. Indeed, the firm has made multiple investments in and around the MSP, CSP and IT consulting industries.

Example Abry Partners moves include:

Abry Partners, founded in 1989, has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. The firm currently manages over $5 billion of capital across their active funds.