RealVNC Acquires TeamViewer Alternative, Remote Management Software Provider RPort

Secure remote access software provider RealVNC, backed by private equity firm Livingbridge, has acquired RPort, a Web browser-based remote management software tool that supports servers, routers, IoT devices, Windows and Linux systems. In some ways, RPort is a TeamViewer alternative. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Remote Access and Remote Management Software: M&A Deal Details

RealVNC, founded in 2002, is based in Cambridge, England. The company has 93 employees listed on LinkedIn. Roughly 90,000 organizations leverage RealVNC’s remote access software.

Rport, founded in 2018, is based in Potsdam, Brandenburg, Germany. The company has five employees listed on LinkedIn. RPort enables users to manage their entire infrastructure via a web browser, the command line, or programmatically through a REST API.

RPort’s engine will remain open source. RealVNC will offer more advanced features as paid plugins. The technology will be integrated as an add-on for existing RealVNC subscribers in early 2023. It will also be provided as a standalone subscription under RealVNC’s brand.

RealVNC Buys RPort: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the acquisition, RealVNC CEO Adam Greenwood-Byrne said:

“We are excited about the immense opportunities that RPort brings to RealVNC and its customers. There are some really exciting plans in the works thanks to RPort’s technology and we cannot wait to bring them to market in the early part of 2023.”

RPort creator Thorsten Kramm joins RealVNC as VP software incubator, and will lead the buyer’s IoT program. Kramm said:

“I am thrilled to be joining a team so focused on the future of efficient remote management of all kinds of devices. The exponentially increasing numbers of connected devices demand new methods of management beyond access via interactive, one-to-one screen sharing.”

Private Equity Backs RealVNC

Livingbridge, a mid-market private equity firm, has owned RealVNC since August 2021. The firm focuses on such sectors as services, technology, consumer, healthcare and education.