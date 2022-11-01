Accounting Firm & MSP Merge: Rea & Associates, ARCIS Combine Businesses

Accounting firm Rea & Associates has merged with managed services provider (MSP) ARCIS Technology Group. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Rea & Associates and ARCIS Combine

Rea & Associates, founded in 1938, is based in New Philadelphia, Ohio. The company has 457 employees listed on LinkedIn. Rea & Associates offers services beyond that of a traditional accounting firm, with its areas of expertise also including information services, cybersecurity, HR consulting, retirement plan consulting, as well as valuation and transaction advisory services.

ARCIS, founded in 2002, is based in Massillon, Ohio. The company has 12 employees listed on LinkedIn. ARCIS’s areas of expertise include IT managed services, business continuity and disaster recovery, technology planning services, IT consulting, IT project management, network services, cloud services, wireless consulting services, security awareness training, email and spam protection, network assessment, VoIP and additional services.

The addition of ARCIS’s services will elevate Rea’s Information Services practices to the next level and offer clients more comprehensive information technology solutions, according to the firm. Rea says the deal also supports its plans to expand beyond Ohio.

ARCIS and Rea & Associates say they will continue under the Rea & Associates name, continuing to operate out of ARCIS’s current locations in Massillon, Ohio, and Raleigh, North Carolina. ARCIS owner and president Jeff Rapp will join Rea as a principal, the company said.

Rea & Associates and ARCIS Merge: Bolstered Cybersecurity Offering

Paul Hugenberg, partner and practice lead, Rea & Associates, commented:

“With the addition of ARCIS, Rea & Associates reaffirms its dedication to providing services that help grow and protect our clients’ businesses. This merger allows us to offer new, innovative services to our clients and I’m excited to welcome the talented ARCIS professionals to our team.”

Jeff Rapp, owner and president, ARCIS, said: