RCN, Grande and Wave have collectively acquired EnTouch Systems, a high-speed internet, video, voice and home security services provider based in Houston, Texas. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 385 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

RCN, Grande, and Wave is a private equity-backed collection of companies that operate as a single business solutions organization, delivering mission-critical fiber infrastructure solutions in more than 20 metro areas across the United States.

This latest deal expands the organization’s presence in Texas, servicing both residential and business customers in the Houston area. The deal also adds around 22,000 customers to its coverage area in Texas, according to the group.

RCN, Grande and Wave Acquire EnTouch Systems: Texas Growth

The group’s CEO, Jim Holanda, commented on the deal:

“With the acquisition of EnTouch, the company will be joining the Grande Communications eco-system, which also includes RCN and Wave Broadband, allowing customers to take advantage of Grande’s higher internet speeds and streaming services. The addition of EnTouch creates further opportunities for sustained growth in our Texas service area and continues the expansion of our reliable, robust fiber-rich network on a national scale for both residential and business customers.”

Sam Luxton, president and CEO of EnTouch, said:

“As part of Grande Communications’ service network, we will continue to focus on providing customers with high-quality technology and customer service. Together, we will offer new and improved products and services and continue to grow and innovate.”

A Combination of Companies

In 2017, private equity platform TPG Capital acquired RCN and Grande Communications, effectively combining them. In 2018, the organization acquired Wave Broadband. The three companies now work as a sort of combined service offering, providing broadband services nationwide.

The group is managed by Patriot Media Consulting, a firm “engaged in the evaluation, acquisition and management of cable investments,” according to its website.