Rapid Circle Acquires Microsoft Office 365 & Azure Partner Seven Sigma Business Solutions

Cloud management company Rapid Circle has acquired Seven Sigma Business Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Rapid Circle, founded in 2008, is based in Newstead, Queensland, Australia. The company has 201-500 employees according to LinkedIn. Rapid Circle’s areas of expertise include systems management and virtualization, cloud, communications, infrastructure, unified communications, productivity, identity, base infrastructure, BYOD, Office 365, Azure, System Center Suite, Skype for Business, modern workplace, Identity Manager, Microsoft Intune, Teams and automation.

Seven Sigma, founded in 2007, is based in Bentley, Western Australia. The company has 12 employees listed on LinkedIn. Seven Sigma’s areas of expertise include SharePoint, dialogue mapping, sensemaking, strategic business planning, visioning, stakeholder alignment, SharePoint training, dialogue mapping training, PowerApps, Microsoft Flow, PowerApps & Flow Hackathon, Power BI, management consulting, design thinking, Agile and Power Automate.

The acquisition will allow Rapid Circle to improve its offerings around data-informed organization, digital innovation experiences, security and infrastructure, the company said.

The acquisition of Seven Sigma is the third for Rapid Circle in Australia. As a result of recent acquisitions in Australia and Europe and growth in India, the team at Rapid Circle now numbers more than 365, according to the company.

Rapid Circle and Seven Sigma: Western Australia Expansion

Stewart Bairstow, CEO, Rapid Circle Australia, commented:

“Since our very first conversation with the team at Seven Sigma, we have been eagerly anticipating the additional value we can deliver together with our shared customers – specifically with the Microsoft Power Platform. In parallel, the opportunity to establish a formal presence in Western Australia with an established and culturally aligned organization who have 16 amazingly talented and experienced people is super exciting.”

Paul Culmsee, managing partner, Seven Sigma, added: