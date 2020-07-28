Rackspace IPO: $10 Billion Cloud MSP Valuation?

Rackspace Technology ($RXT) IPO seeks to raise $754M to $925M. Can multi-cloud MSP, owned by Apollo Global Management, march toward $10 billion valuation?

Rackspace Technology ($RXT) has confirmed IPO plans, and the multi-cloud MSP hopes to raise roughly $754 million to $925 million from the initial public offering, according to an amended SEC S-1 filing.

Private equity firms and platform MSPs (managed IT service providers) worldwide will be watching the Rackspace IPO closely. Among the big questions: Can the MSP — which supports Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure and more — achieve an overall $10 billion valuation?

Rackspace’s potential valuation math looks like this:

Rackspace’s adjusted EBITDA was $742.8 million in 2019 compared to $815.8 million in 2018 and $773.5 million in 2017.

The average of those three figures is $777 million in annual adjusted EBITDA over the past three years.

At 7X to 12X of that average annual EBITDA, that amounts to an overall Rackspace valuation of $5.44 billion to $9.32 billion — or just short of the $10 billion valuation that Rackspace investors suggested privately back in 2018.

Admittedly, ChannelE2E has offered up a wide valuation range for consideration. But the rough numbers suggest Rackspace will need to achieve a lofty 13X adjusted EBITDA to hit that $10 billion valuation mark.

Rackspace IPO: More Details

Apollo Global Management acquired Rackspace Hosting for $4.3 billion in 2016 and took the business private.

After multiple acquisitions coupled with organic growth, the hosting company has evolved into Rackspace Technologies — a multi-cloud MSP that supports AWS, GCP, Azure and plenty of additional cloud and security services.

Apollo will continue to own 65.1 percent of Rackspace following the IPO, according to the SEC filing.

Meanwhile, numerous private equity firms have acquired platform MSPs in recent years. The “platform” designation typically means the MSP is larger enough or specialized enough to service as a foundation for additional tuck-in MSP acquisitions.

Private Equity: MSP Mergers, Acquisitions and Investments

Dozens of private equity firms have made MSP acquisitions and related investments so far in 2020 include. A complete list of deals involving PE firms and MSPs is here.

No doubt, many of those investors and MSP owners will be watching the Rackspace IPO closely — striving to pinpoint the latest market valuation information for large-scale MSPs.