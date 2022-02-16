QX Global Acquires Consulting Firm Chazey Partners

Business process outsourcing firm QX Global Group acquired a majority 80% stake in Austin, Texas-based Chazey Partners. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 185 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

QX Global Acquires Chazey Partners

Chazey Partners is a global management consulting and advisory services firm with presence in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Costa Rica, Colombia, Ireland, Turkey and India, according to a statement from QX Global. Chazey’s consultants provide advice, support and implementation expertise in the areas of strategy setting, business case production, program management, process optimization, technology enablement, training and change management, according to the company’s website.

QX Global Group provides business process management services to help clients improve process efficiency and use automation in the accounting and recruitment functions to enable business transformation, the company said. QX Global has offices in the UK, U.S., Canada, Australia and India.

Chazey Partners has particular expertise in robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) and the acquisition will enable QX and Chazey Partners to deliver consulting, digital services and business process outsourcing solutions to more customers, according to the statement.

Phil Searle, CEO and founder of Chazey Partners, will join QX Global as chief transformation officer, according to the companies.

Executive Commentary

Frank Robinson, group CEO of QX Global Group said,

“Adding Chazey furthers our vision to provide integrated, end-to-end solutions to help our customers take advantage of the latest operating models and emerging technologies. I am also delighted to officially welcome Phil Searle onto QX Global Group’s Board as Chief Transformation Officer.”

Phil Searle, CEO and founder of Chazey Partners and now chief transformation officer, QX Global added: