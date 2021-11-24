Microsoft premier solutions provider and payment solutions provider Quisitive has acquired Catapult Systems, an Austin, Texas-based Microsoft-focused digital solutions and services provider. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 737 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Quisitive Acquires Microsoft Partner Catapult Systems

The acquisition of Catapult Systems will expand the capabilities of Quisitive’s Cloud Solutions segment, including its managed services offering, security and compliance practice and digital workplace practices, according to a statement released by the company. The acquisition of Catapult also deepens focus on the Microsoft platform and strengthens the firm’s Microsoft strategic partnership by adding 10 Microsoft Advanced Specializations, according to the statement. Catapult adds four new employee hubs and will increases headcount to over 700 employees, including 280 Microsoft Certified Professionals.

Quisitive is a premier, global Microsoft partner with 15 offices around the world. Catapult is a Microsoft-focused solutions and services firm with offices around the U.S. In addition to their Microsoft Advanced Specializations, the firm holds 17 Microsoft competencies. Catapult was recognized as the 2020 MSUS Partner award winner for Azure – DevOps, a top Microsoft 365 Security Partner for FY2020 and was named a finalist for the Data Analytics 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year award, according to the statement.

Quisitive Acquires Catapult: “Turning Point”

Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart commented on the news:

“This acquisition represents a turning point in our journey to becoming the Microsoft partner of the future by adding technical depth, expanded services, and complementary IP. Catapult has an impeccable reputation for digital transformation, and their expertise, leadership, and Microsoft partnership are all aligned with our strategic growth targets for Cloud Solutions. Catapult’s integration into our marketing, sales, and delivery organizations is bringing exceptional strength and value to Quisitive and our customers.”

Catapult Systems CEO Terri Burmeister added: