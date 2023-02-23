IT Services M&A: Quest Technology Management Acquires Lanlogic

The acquisition of Lanlogic will expand Quest’s service offerings to include a new level of TPM, managed services and consulting.

IT service provider Quest Technology Management has acquired IT service and consulting firm Lanlogic. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Quest Technology Management Acquires Lanlogic

Quest Technology Management, founded in 1982, is based in Roseville, California—near Sacramento. The company has 140 employees listed on LinkedIn. Quest serves mid-market enterprises across such vertical markets as Healthcare, Education, Aerospace & Defense, Finance and Telecommunications.

Lanlogic, founded in 1995, is based in Livermore, California. The company has 37 employees listed on LinkedIn. Lanlogic’s areas of expertise include IT consulting, server hosting, IT outsourcing, CIO, CTO, IT help desk, onsite support, IT planning, IT assessment, IT services and IT support. Past projects include those for global organizations such as Google, Pinterest, and DropBox, ranging from regional offices to corporate headquarters.

The acquisition will expand Quest’s service offerings to include a new level of technical program management (TPM), managed services and consulting, providing organizations with professional planning and support for large-scale IT projects, the companies said.

Quest Acquires Lanlogic: Executive Perspective

Tim Burke, president/CEO of Quest, commented on the news:

“The Technical Program Management (TPM) solution offered by Lanlogic-Quest goes beyond a typical project management service. The TPM offering coordinates for a client all technical components, vendors, architectural firms, and contractors to ensure the successful deployment of a project.”

Private equity firm BBH Capital Partners (BBHCP) invested in Quest Technology Management in July 2022.