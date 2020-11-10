Quest Acquires Microsoft Office 365 Management Software Quadrotech

Quest Software has acquired Quadrotech, which specializes in Microsoft 365 and Office 365 cloud migration solutions. Quadrotech’s software includes multi-tenancy capabilities for managed IT service providers (MSPs) that support multiple Microsoft cloud customer instances. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Quest and Quadrotech were partners ahead of the deal, working together for more than five years.

Quadrotech Nova is a SaaS platform that supports Microsoft Office 365 reporting, license lifecycle management, delegation and policy control.

Quest Software Acquisitions, Business Evolution

Quest has been active on the merger and acquisition (M&A) front. The company in September 2020 acquired Binary Tree — another Microsoft Office 365 migration specialist.

Quest Software’s roots extend back to 1987, meaning that Quest has navigated multiple IT management shifts — from PC networks to client-server, Web and now cloud-based migration and management services. The journey has included multiple owners — including Dell Technologies (2012-2016) and private equity firms Francisco Partners and Elliott Management (2016-present).

Quadrotech is Quest’s second acquisition since shaking up its c-suite earlier this year. The new executive arrivals in Q1 and Q2 2020 included:

CEO Patrick Nichols;

Chief Revenue Officer Greg Randolph;

Chief Marketing Officer Colleen Langevin; and

Chief Operations Officer Chris DeBiase.

Quest is striving to address its business evolution both organically and through M&A. The company in 2018 also acquired Metalogix — a SharePoint, OneDrive and Office 365 management tools specialist.

Quest also has some history in the MSP software market. The company once owned and promoted PacketTrap, a provider of RMM (remote monitoring and management) and PSA (professional services automation) software, but those businesses were shut down during the Dell ownership era.

Quest Software Acquires Quadrotech: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Quest Software CERO Patrick Nichols said:

“Each day, Quest enables tens of thousands of IT organizations worldwide to navigate strategic efforts that make their organizations more efficient and effective, and Quest’s acquisition of Quadrotech enhances these offerings as those customers rely more and more on Office 365. Quest is intent on increasing investment in our core products, all with the goal to better serve our customers and both Quadrotech and Binary Tree are milestones in that strategy, allowing us to deliver one of the strongest industry platforms in migration and management.”

Added Thomas Madsen, CEO of Quadrotech: