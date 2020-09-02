Quest Software Acquires Microsoft Office 365 Migration Specialist Binary Tree

Quest Software has acquired Microsoft Office 365 migration specialist Binary Tree. The deal strengthens Quest’s ability to assist customers with Office 365, Active Directory, Exchange, IBM Lotus Notes and Domino-related migrations to Microsoft’s cloud and SaaS services, the buyer asserts. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal 351 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

Binary Tree launched Surround365 — an Office 365 managed services suite — in 2017. That service spanned training videos, plus a service desk along with migration services from Google G-Suite, Lotus Notes and Microsoft Exchange to Office 3365, ChannelE2E reported at the time.

Quest Software’s roots extend back to 1987, meaning that Quest has navigated multiple IT management shifts — from PC networks to client-server, Web and now cloud-based migration and management services. The journey has included multiple owners — including Dell Technologies (2012-2016) and private equity firms Francisco Partners and Elliott Management (2016-present).

Quest Software Business Evolution

This is Quest’s first acquisition since shaking up its c-suite earlier this year. The new executive arrivals in Q1 and Q2 2020 included:

CEO Patrick Nichols;

Chief Revenue Officer Greg Randolph;

Chief Marketing Officer Colleen Langevin; and

Chief Operations Officer Chris DeBiase.

Quest is striving to address its business evolution both organically and through M&A. The company in 2018 also acquired Metalogix — a SharePoint, OneDrive and Office 365 management tools specialist.

Quest also has some history in the MSP software market. The company once owned and promoted PacketTrap, a provider of RMM (remote monitoring and management) and PSA (professional services automation) software, but those businesses were shut down during the Dell ownership era.

Quest Acquires Binary Tree: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the Binary Tree acquisition, Patrick Nichols, CEO of Quest, said:

“I see tremendous opportunity by uniting two market leaders, each with strong capabilities that – when brought together—will offer best-in-breed solutions for customers modernizing their Microsoft environment. With the integration of our technologies and vast experience with their Power365 Active Directory and Power365 Tenant-to-Tenant solutions we are able to deliver more value faster to our customers and partners which is increasingly important as the market and business continues to evolve.

Added Michael Tweddle, president of Quest’s Microsoft Platform Management business unit:

“As two long-running market leaders who have at times competed against one another, we’ve always respected Binary Tree’s business-first approach and ability to deliver seamless migrations to meet the unique needs of enterprise customers. Now Binary Tree customers can continue their modernization efforts with access to core products like Change Auditor and Quest On Demand that take securing and managing their environment to a new level. I am excited to lead this new chapter and committed to the success of our customers and partners.”

Quest will continue to sell and support Binary Tree products as the company works through the integration of the organization — though a product roadmap and channel strategy were not announced.

Binary Tree officials were not quoted in the announcement.